One South Mississippi restaurant receives a C rating during health inspection

One South Mississippi restaurant has received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 40 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 231 were inspected statewide, during the period of May 17-22.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From May 17-22, the following District IX restaurant was rated C:
O'Neal's Restaurant, 12078 U.S. 49, Gulfport — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where two violations were found: adequate hand washing facilities not supplied or accessible, and improper date marking and disposition. The improper date marking violation was corrected on site.
