Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Yolanda Cruz ycruz@sunherald.com
One South Mississippi restaurant receives a C rating during health inspection

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

May 22, 2018 11:40 AM

One South Mississippi restaurant has received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.

There were 40 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 231 were inspected statewide, during the period of May 17-22.

Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.

From May 17-22, the following District IX restaurant was rated C:

O'Neal's Restaurant, 12078 U.S. 49, Gulfport — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where two violations were found: adequate hand washing facilities not supplied or accessible, and improper date marking and disposition. The improper date marking violation was corrected on site.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

