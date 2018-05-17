South Mississippi restaurant inspections for May 9-17

Three South Mississippi restaurants received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 117 South Mississippi restaurants — and 603 state-wide — inspected from May 9-17.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From May 9-17, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Hard Rock Casino room service, 777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi: A permit Type 4 inspection was held at the casino where two violations were found: Adequate hand washing facilities supplied accessible; no bare hand contact with ready to eat foods. Both violations were corrected on site. The adequate hand washing facilities supplied accessible is a repeat violation. Room service has been inspected 13 times since 2014 and this is the first C grade.
Hard Rock Casino employee dining, 777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi: A permit Type 4 inspection was held at the casino where two violations were found: Adequate hand washing facilities supplied accessible; food contact surface cleaned sanitized. Both violations were corrected on site. The adequate hand washing facilities supplied accessible is a repeat violation. The employee dining has been inspected 13 times since 2014 and this is the first C grade.
El Satillo Mexican Restaurant, 12013 U.S. 49, Gulfport: A scheduled inspection of the restaurant found two violations: Proper cold holding temperatures; hot and cold water available adequate pressure. Both violations were corrected on site. The proper cold holding temperatures is a repeat violation. The restaurant has been inspected eight times since 2015 and this is the first C grade.
