Someone found a roach in their soup at a Waveland restaurant, owner confirms

A customer went to Sushilicious in Waveland on Wednesday, where she said she found a small roach in her bowl of soup, which contained items such as sliced mushrooms.
On Facebook, she posted three photos of the insect in a soup spoon, just above the bowl of soup. "This just happened to me at Sushilicious in Waveland. I will never eat there again." she posted. Her post was shared at least 320 times.
Susan Sayavong, who is one of the owners of Sushilicious, on Thursday confirmed the problem.
"It's an accident," she said. "The pest control has come. You can come check our restaurant. We are clean. We don't do it on purpose."
Sayavong said she discussed the matter with the customer and apologized.
"I talked about it with her," she said. "She took it down (off Facebook). We do our best."
The Sun Herald confirmed that the post had been removed from social media.
On May 8, an inspector from the Mississippi Department of Health had given the restaurant a C rating based on five violations: food not in good condition safe and unadulterated; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (a repeat violation); toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used (corrected on site); sewage waste water improperly disposed (corrected on site), and insects, rodents and/or animals present.
The restaurant opened in June 2017. For its first inspection, a Permit Type 3, Sushilicious received an A rating on May 24, 2017. The five following inspections have resulted in B or C ratings; C ratings came on Nov. 13, 2017; March 9, 2018, and the May 8 inspection.
In November 2017, the inspector found five violations: food not in good condition safe and unadulterated (corrected on site); food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; consumer advisory not provided for raw or undercooked foods; toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used (corrected on site), and insects, rodents and/or animals present (corrected on site).
In March, the inspector found four violations: management awareness policy not present; hands not clean and properly washed (corrected on site); food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (corrected on site), and toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used.
