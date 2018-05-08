South Mississippi restaurant inspections for May 2-6

Three South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 93 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 329 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of May 2-8.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From May 2-8, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Clark Oil #39, 1699 Pass Road, Biloxi — A Permit Type 1 inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where three violations were found: adequate hand washing facilities not supplied or accessible; improper date marking and disposition and food surface contact not cleaned and sanitized. The hand washing and improper date marking violations were corrected on site; improper date marking was a repeat violation.
Doubletree by Hilton Gulf Breeze Grill, 940 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the full-service restaurant where one violation were found: food not separated and protected. The repeat violation was corrected on site.
Beijing Super Buffet, 3254 Mallett Road, Suite E, D'Iberville — A complaint inspection was held at the full-service restaurant where one violation was found: food not separated and protected.
