South Mississippi restaurant inspections report for April 26-May 2

One South Mississippi restaurant received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 70 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 228 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of April 26-May 2.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From April 26-May 2, one District IX restaurant was rated C:
The Cove, IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi — On April 26, a scheduled inspection was held at the full-service bar, where one violation was found: food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. The repeat violation was corrected on site. At a follow-up inspection held April 30, the bar was found in compliance and received a B rating.
Comments