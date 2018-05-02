Health News

South Mississippi restaurant inspections report for April 26-May 2

By Tammy Smith

May 02, 2018 10:12 AM

One South Mississippi restaurant received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.

There were 70 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 228 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of April 26-May 2.

Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.

From April 26-May 2, one District IX restaurant was rated C:

The Cove, IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave., Biloxi — On April 26, a scheduled inspection was held at the full-service bar, where one violation was found: food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. The repeat violation was corrected on site. At a follow-up inspection held April 30, the bar was found in compliance and received a B rating.

