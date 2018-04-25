Health News

South Mississippi restaurant inspections report for April 18-25

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

April 25, 2018 08:38 AM

Five South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.

There were 82 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 349 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of April 18-25.

Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection , B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.

Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.

From April 18-25, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:

Huntley's Quick Stop, 9525 Highway 613, Moss Point — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where three violations were found: The person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge in performing duties; no certified manager was present, and the management awareness policy not present.

Burnham/McKinney Pharmacy, 5001 Main St., Moss Point — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where one violation was found: Food was not kept at a proper holding temperature. It was a repeat violation.

Quickly LLC, 11516 Lamey Bridge Road, D'Iberville — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where five violations were found: Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible; food not separated and protected; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used; and insects, rodents or animals present. The hand washing, food separation, toxic substance and insect, rodent or animal violations were corrected on site.

Sonic Drive In #4145, 3909 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs — A scheduled inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where one violation was found: Food was not kept at a proper holding temperature. The repeat violation was corrected on site.

Waffle House #757, 10435 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where one violation was found: A food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized. The repeat violation was corrected on site.

