South Mississippi restaurant inspections report for April 12-18

Three South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.

There were 61 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 295 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of April 12-18.

Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection , B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.

From April 12-18, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:

Hurley Quick Stop, 21612 Miss. 613, Hurley — A permit Type 2 inspection was held at the fast food or delicatessen, where two violations were found: the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge in performing duties, and a food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized.

Indian Reservation Cafe, 1845 Richard Drive, Biloxi (Biloxi High School) — On April 12, a scheduled inspection was held at the educational institution, where three violations were found: Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible; food not separated and protected, and a food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. The violations were corrected on-site; the inadequate hand washing facilities violation was a repeat violation. A follow-up inspection was held April 18, and the the facility received a B, with a notation that the inadequate hand washing facilities violation was corrected.

Ichiro, 3680 Sangani Blvd., Suite D, D'Iberville — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where five violations were found: Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible; installed plumbing did not have proper backflow devices; food was not separated and protected; improper cold holding temperatures, and time as public health control procedures records. The food separation, holding temperate and time violations were corrected on site.


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































