Senate-passed bill would add medical marijuana dispensaries

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 09:44 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Two additional medical marijuana dispensaries would open in New Hampshire under a bill passed by the state Senate.

Lawmakers legalized medical use of marijuana for the treatment of a limited number of conditions in 2013, and it can be purchased at licensed alternative treatment centers in Lebanon, Dover, Merrimack and Plymouth.

A bill passed by the Senate last week would authorize the state to establish another dispensary in Carroll, Coos or Grafton counties, and a fifth location that would serve Cheshire and Sullivan counties.

The bill now goes to the House.

