Montana student inspires man to donate bone marrow

In a March 13, 2018 photo, Kael Giebink sits in his Billings, Mont., living room the day before he planned to travel to Denver to donate peripheral blood stem cells for a bone marrow transplant. The national marrow donor program has nearly 13.5 million volunteers in its registry, people like Giebink who are potential stem cell donors. The Billings Gazette via AP Tailyr Irvine