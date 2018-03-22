Challenged post player helps Baylor women to Sweet 16 again

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, Baylor forward Lauren Cox 15) works to the basket against Grambling State guard Takerra Parsons during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Waco, Texas. The Lady Bears are in their 10th straight Sweet 16 after Cox led them with 24 points and 16.5 rebounds per game in wins over Grambling State and Michigan to start the tournament. The power forward has four double-doubles in a row, including the semifinal and championship games of the Big 12 Tournament.