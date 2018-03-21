Restaurant inspections in South Mississippi for March 14-21

Two South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 113 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 463 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of March 14 to 21.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From March 14 to 21, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Jazzeppi’s, 195 Porter Ave., Biloxi — On March 16, a scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where four violations were found and corrected on site: hands not clean and properly washed; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; improper date marking and disposition (repeat violation); and insects, rodents or animals present. On March 19, a follow-up inspection was conducted with one violation, improper date marking and disposition, which was corrected on site. The rating was upgraded to B on March 19.
200 North Beach Restaurant, 200 N. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where four violations were found: the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge in performing duties; food not obtained from an approved source; food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized; and improper date marking and disposition (repeat violation). The knowledge of duties, obtaining food from an approved source and cleaned and sanitized surfaces violations were corrected on site.
