Jets' Dylan Donahue checked into rehab after 2 DUI arrests

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, New York Jets' Dylan Donahue speaks to reporters during NFL football rookie minicamp in Florham Park, N.J. Donahue recently checked himself into a substance-abuse treatment facility after being arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year. The 25-year-old Donahue was arrested and charged with drunken driving early on Feb. 26 after he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people. Shortly after the incident, Donahue voluntarily entered rehab. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo