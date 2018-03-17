Fish and Game wants citizens to turn cars into batmobiles

In this photo taken March 9, 2018, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Tory Rhoads checks on a bat monitoring station at Fish Creek in Juneau, Alaska. Bat researchers across the country fear the spread of the deadly white-nose syndrome

WNS), a fungal infection which has decimated bat populations in eastern states and has recently been found in Washington state. WNS still hasn't found its way to Alaska, but if and when it does, scientists at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game want to be prepared. To do so, they say they'll need to help of citizen scientists.