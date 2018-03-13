Restaurant inspections in South Mississippi for Feb. 28-March 13

Five South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 173 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 769 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of Feb. 28-March 13.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From Feb. 28 to March 13, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Corner Station, 751 Division St., Biloxi — A follow-up inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen counter where several violations were reported. The violations include the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge in performing duties; management did not present awareness of employee health policies; improper use of report restriction exclusion; discharge from eyes, nose and mouth of an employee; inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible; noncompliance in food in good condition, safe and unadulterated; food not separated and protected; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; improper cold hold holding temperatures for food; insects, rodents or animals present; and last permit inspection not posted. The facility was closed for enforcement action.
El Rancho, 2441 Pass Road, Biloxi — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the full service restaurant with one violation of improper cold holding temperature, which was corrected on site.
Firehouse Subs, 296 Beauvior Road, Suite 200, Biloxi — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen restaurant with one violation of inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, which was corrected on site.
Sushilicious, 315 U.S. 90, Suite A, Waveland — A follow-up inspection was held at the full service restaurant where four violations were found and corrected on site: food not separated and protected, as protection from contamination; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; improper cold holding temperatures and improper date marking and disposition.
Popeyes Fried Chicken, 2420 Pass Road, Gulfport — On March 5, an inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen following a complaint with two violations: toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned, and last permit inspection not posted. A follow-up inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen on Feb. 28 with one violation of sewage waste water not properly disposed; the violation was corrected on site.
