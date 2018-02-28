Restaurant inspections in South Mississippi for Feb. 23-27

Seven South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Fifty South Mississippi restaurants were inspected, and 208 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of Feb. 23-27.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From Feb. 23-27, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
▪ Popeye’s Fried Chicken, 2420 Pass Road, Gulfport — An inspection following a complaint was held at the fast-food/delicatessen counter with one violation of toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned.
▪ Harrah’s Casino Stage Bar, 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A scheduled inspection was held at the full service bar with one violation of a food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. The violation was corrected on site.
▪ El Saltillo, 2650 Beach Blvd., Suite 39, Biloxi — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the full service restaurant with one violation of food not separated and protected, as protection from contamination. The violation was corrected on site.
▪ Nick’s Gyros, 100 E. Railroad St., Long Beach — An inspection following a complaint was held at the full service restaurant with two violations. One was of a food contact service not cleaned and sanitized. The other violation was for insects, rodents or animals present.
▪ Shaggy’s Grill, 1763 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the full service restaurant with one violation of inadequate hand washing. The violation was corrected on site.
▪ Dixie Depot-Ole 63, 7292 Old Highway 63, Lucedale — A scheduled inspection was held at the full service restaurant with one violation of sewage waste water not properly disposed.
▪ Dunkin Donuts 350027, 2655 Pass Road, Biloxi — A Permit Type 2 inspection was held at the bakery/coffee shop with two violations. One was food not separated and protected, as protection from contamination. The other was the last permit inspection not posted. The food separation violation was corrected on site.
