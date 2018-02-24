Restaurant inspections in South Mississippi for Feb. 20-23

Four South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Fifty-eight South Mississippi restaurants were inspected, and 254 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of Feb. 20-23.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From Feb. 20 to 23, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
SAI Chevron, 8413 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi — A scheduled inspection was held at the fast-food/delicatessen counter with one violation of insects, rodents or animals present.
Clark’s #29, 856 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 1 inspection was held at the fast-food/delicatessen counter with one violation of a food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized.
Tailgaters, 1777 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi — A scheduled inspection was held at the restaurant two two violations. One was food not separated and protected, as protection from contamination. The other violation was for a toxic substance that was not identified or stored correctly. Both violations were corrected on site.
The Blind Tiger, 265 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the restaurant with one violation of inadequate hand washing. The violation was corrected on site.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
