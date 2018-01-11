Health News

Funeral held for mother who died after contracting flu

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:14 PM

BOSTON

A funeral has been held for a Needham woman who died of complications from the flu.

The Boston Globe reports that mourners gathered at a church Thursday to pay their respects to Jenny Ching, a mother of two young boys.

Ching died Jan. 5, two days after being admitted to a hospital. Her husband said she was diagnosed with the flu and later developed severe pneumonia.

Ching came to the U.S. from China when she was 20 and had worked at local restaurant for her entire adult life.

Much of the U.S. has been reporting a spike in flu activity this season compared to recent years.

Statistics from the state Department of Public Health is repeating its advice that residents get a flu shot if they haven't done so already.

