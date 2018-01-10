Health News

Resident found outside nursing home dies of hypothermia

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PANDORA, Ohio

Authorities say a 76-year-old woman found dead outside the Ohio nursing home where she lived died of hypothermia.

The Putnam County sheriff is investigating the death of Phyllis Campbell at the Hilty Home in Pandora, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Toledo.

The sheriff's office says Campbell was found dead outside the facility on Sunday morning. Temperatures that morning were still below the freezing point around much of Ohio.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that an autopsy shows Campbell died from hypothermia. The facility and investigators handling the case haven't released further information about the circumstances of Campbell's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Hilty Home administration didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are mammograms enough for all women?

    Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense breasts, which make detecting cancer via mammograms more difficult.

Are mammograms enough for all women?

Are mammograms enough for all women? 1:34

Are mammograms enough for all women?
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:05

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'
Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open 1:41

Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open

View More Video