Hurricane Harvey survivors feel grief, distress months later

Deb Eberhart stands in her living room full of boxes Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Houston. Eberhart, who recently returned to her remodeled home, had to evacuate during Hurricane Harvey as floodwaters filled her neighborhood. A group of psychologists has offered free counseling sessions to people working to recover from Harvey. Eberhart sought out the counseling sessions after realizing that the stress from the whole situation had left her frequently in tears and grinding her jaw. AP Photo