Judge orders sex offender treatment for autistic Ohio man

An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons by ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send 29-year-old Graig Burrier, of Stow, to prison for violating probation.
Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier's probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.
Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he continued asking to touch women's belly buttons during his probation.
Burrier's attorney says Rowlands' decision makes "perfect sense."
