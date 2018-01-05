Health News

Judge orders sex offender treatment for autistic Ohio man

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:58 AM

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons by ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send 29-year-old Graig Burrier, of Stow, to prison for violating probation.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier's probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.

Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he continued asking to touch women's belly buttons during his probation.

Burrier's attorney says Rowlands' decision makes "perfect sense."

