Crews rescue boy suffering signs of appendicitis on cruise

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:43 AM

MIAMI

The United States Coast Guard rescued a 12-year-old Canadian boy who was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis while on a cruise ship.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater transported the boy and his father to Miami on Tuesday night. They were on board the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which was about 230 miles (370 kilometers) southeast of Miami.

The agency did not list the name or hometown of the boy.

No further details were immediately available.

