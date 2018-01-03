19-year-old man suffering medical issue rescued from reef

A 19-year-old man suffering from an unknown medical issue was rescued by helicopter just south of Depoe Bay.
The Register-Guard reports the Depoe Bay Fire District says low tide Tuesday allowed the man to be rescued from a reef in Big Whale Cover that is typically underwater.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made the rescue once firefighters had responded to the scene.
Firefighters stabilized the patient with help from ambulance personnel within 10 minutes of receiving the dispatch call at 3:52 p.m.
The fire district says the man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.
