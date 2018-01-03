Health News

19-year-old man suffering medical issue rescued from reef

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DEPOE BAY, Ore.

A 19-year-old man suffering from an unknown medical issue was rescued by helicopter just south of Depoe Bay.

The Register-Guard reports the Depoe Bay Fire District says low tide Tuesday allowed the man to be rescued from a reef in Big Whale Cover that is typically underwater.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made the rescue once firefighters had responded to the scene.

Firefighters stabilized the patient with help from ambulance personnel within 10 minutes of receiving the dispatch call at 3:52 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire district says the man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are mammograms enough for all women?

    Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense breasts, which make detecting cancer via mammograms more difficult.

Are mammograms enough for all women?

Are mammograms enough for all women? 1:34

Are mammograms enough for all women?
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:05

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'
Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open 1:41

Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open

View More Video