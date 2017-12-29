Health News

Flu cases on rise in Alabama

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Health officials say incidents of the flu are on the rise across Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday that flu activity is picking up for the season and urged people to get vaccinated.

The health department said people should request the "quadrivalent vaccine" that protects against four strains of flu. It is the only version that protects against the Type B/Yamagata flu strain which is currently circulating in Alabama.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, medical officer for disease control and prevention for the state health department, said the increased activity is a concern because flu can be a serious disease for anyone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alabama is one of 21 states reporting high flu-like illness activity.

