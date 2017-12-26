Baltimore declares hypothermia alert amid high winds

Amid high winds and in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures, Baltimore officials have declared a hypothermia alert.
News outlets report Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said in a news release Monday that the Cold Blue would be in effect through Thursday morning, in response to temperatures forecast to be fall into the 20s, with wind chill bringing temperatures down to the teens.
A Code Blue alert indicates an increased risk for injuries or death due to cold weather, and galvanizes a multiagency effort to reduce hypothermia deaths.
City agencies work with city homeless shelter providers to increase capacity, and distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens, provide home weatherization services, help people apply for emergency assistance and educate people about outreach efforts.
Never miss a local story.
Baltimore has recorded one hypothermia death this season.
Comments