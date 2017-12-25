Health News

Extra firearms deer hunts scheduled in 2 Michigan counties

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says additional firearm deer hunts are scheduled for Ionia and Montcalm counties to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The special hunting seasons are scheduled for Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14.

The hunts will take place on public and private land in Easton, Ionia, Keene, Lyons, North Plains, Orleans, Otisco and Ronald townships in Ionia County; and in Bloomer, Bushnell, Crystal, Day, Evergreen and Ferris townships in Montcalm County.

Baiting will not be allowed during the extended seasons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Participating hunters will be required to turn in heads of harvested deer within 72 hours for chronic wasting disease testing.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness that affects whitetail deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are mammograms enough for all women?

    Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense breasts, which make detecting cancer via mammograms more difficult.

Are mammograms enough for all women?

Are mammograms enough for all women? 1:34

Are mammograms enough for all women?
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:05

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'
Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open 1:41

Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open

View More Video