Patient at center of Utah nurse's high-profile arrest dies

This undated photo provided by the Rigby Police Department shows a photo of Bill Gray, front right, a semi-truck truck driver and reserve police officer. Gray was the hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood in a dispute that led to her high-profile arrest. Gray, died late Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, of the injuries he suffered when a fiery July 26 crash left him with burns over nearly half his body. Rigby Police Department via AP)