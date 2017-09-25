APNewsBreak: Sex offenders say island water makes them sick

In this Sept. 15, 2017 photo, residents sit in a yard at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, Wash., with the current water tower that serves the facility behind them at left, next to two older and currently unused towers. Scores of sex offenders ordered to live on the secluded island say the water there is making them sick and causing unexplained deaths, and records show the water system has been plagued by problems for more than a decade. Ted S. Warren AP Photo