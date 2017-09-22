Free health screenings available at Coast Walmart stores this weekend

While families are out shopping on Saturday they can get free health screenings at Walmart Wellness Day, the largest single-day health fair in the country.
All Mississippi Walmart stores will be among 4,700 locations nationwide to host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Screenings will be for blood glucose, blood pressure and body mass index, and some locations will offer free vision screenings. Low-cost immunizations also will be available.
This is the second time Walmart has offered the health fair, and the company said tens of thousands of people who participated in the previous event in June received follow-up care. Walmart partnered with the American Diabetes Association to provide support beyond the one-day event, offering additional support to customers whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Walmart has administered over 1 million free screenings across the country since its first Wellness Day and said in some cases the screenings have been life-saving.
Mississippi has the third highest rate of diabetes and childhood obesity in the nation, according to the State of Obesity study by the Trust for America’s Health.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
