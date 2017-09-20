Seoul to resume aid to N. Korea but doesn't set date

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, center, presides over an interagency meeting for humanitarian aid to North Korea at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. South Korea on Thursday decided to resume humanitarian aid to North Korea to help children and pregnant women, but didn't determine when to provide the $8 million worth of assistance amid tensions created by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests. Yonhap via AP Kim Seung-doo