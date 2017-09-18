Veteran who fought library attacker among 18 Carnegie Heroes

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015, file photo, James O. Vernon, an Army veteran who fended off a mentally ill man's attempt to attack a chess class that Vernon was teaching at an Illinois public library, recovers from injuries he suffered fighting off the knife-wielding man, as he sits in his home in Morton, Ill. Vernon is among 18 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for heroism announced Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, by the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which awards the medals several times a year. Pekin Daily Times via AP, File Robert Downen