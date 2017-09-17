Health News

Kuster leads field hearing on Manchester veterans hospital

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 11:10 PM

PEMBROKE, N.H.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster will hear from officials at the Manchester veterans affairs medical center, including a physician who filed a whistleblower complaint, as she convenes a field hearing of a House subcommittee in Pembroke.

Kuster, a Democrat, is the ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. She scheduled Monday's field hearing after a Boston Globe report in July highlighted allegations of substandard conditions and treatment at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital. The VA responded by removing several top staffers and ordering an investigation, and officials are working on a range of reforms.

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman, of Michigan, the subcommitee's chairman, also will participate, as will New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:05

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'
Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open 1:41

Doctors, nurses needed to keep free clinic open
Hall of Fame quarterback had tear in brain 5:46

Hall of Fame quarterback had tear in brain

View More Video