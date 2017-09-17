Kuster leads field hearing on Manchester veterans hospital

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster will hear from officials at the Manchester veterans affairs medical center, including a physician who filed a whistleblower complaint, as she convenes a field hearing of a House subcommittee in Pembroke.
Kuster, a Democrat, is the ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. She scheduled Monday's field hearing after a Boston Globe report in July highlighted allegations of substandard conditions and treatment at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital. The VA responded by removing several top staffers and ordering an investigation, and officials are working on a range of reforms.
Republican Rep. Jack Bergman, of Michigan, the subcommitee's chairman, also will participate, as will New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
