July 15, 2017 10:16 AM

Man accused of Juneau fatal beating not facing murder charge

JUNEAU, Alaska

The man accused of a fatal beating in downtown Juneau will not face a murder charge after an autopsy found the victim suffered from a pre-existing aneurysm that ruptured as a result of the assault.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2tdRJjq ) a pathologist in Seattle conducted the autopsy and made a preliminary finding that the aneurysm was a contributing factor in 56-year-old Aaron G. Monette's death. With this evidence, a Juneau grand jury declined on Wednesday to indict 51-year-old David Valentine Evenson on a second-degree murder charge. Instead, he was indicted on counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Evenson is accused of punching and kicking Monette on June 30 outside the Juneau transit center. Monette died on July 4 at a Seattle hospital.

