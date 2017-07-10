FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, May 28 2017, National Super Alliance
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, May 28 2017, National Super Alliance NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, addresses supporters after he presented his presidential papers in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, May 28 2017. Odinga has been taken to the hospital with suspected food poisoning, according to a spokesman Sunday July 9, 2017.
July 10, 2017 1:30 AM

Kenya opposition leader briefly hospitalized for dehydration

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's main opposition candidate has been briefly hospitalized for dehydration caused by suspected food poisoning less than a month before the general election.

Raila Odinga has been discharged from a hospital in No. 2 city Mombasa and he arrived early Monday in the capital, Nairobi, on a medical plane, according to his spokesman, Salim Lone.

Odinga, an ex-prime minister, said in a TV interview after being discharged late Sunday that doctors said he had suffered from dehydration.

Making his fourth attempt to win Kenya's presidency, Odinga is viewed as President Uhuru Kenyatta's closest challenger in the Aug. 8 election.

Odinga's supporters feel he won the presidential race 10 years ago, an election that international observers said was flawed. More than 1,000 people were killed in postelection violence in 2007.

