Health News

July 06, 2017 6:09 AM

Bedbugs found in South Carolina fire station again

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

The bedbugs are back at a South Carolina fire station one month after an outbreak at four stations.

The Charleston Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday that bedbugs have been found at one of the stations that had problems earlier this year.

Firefighters are being moved to another station about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the bugs were found on a covered mattress in the station's dorm. A pest-sniffing dog determined the infiltration was limited to one area of one room.

Interim Fire Chief John Tippett says the department has a set of pest control procedures after the earlier outbreak.

The last infestation lasted a month. Officials eventually used large propane tanks to heat the stations to rid them of bugs.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Healthy Report

Healthy Report 2:02

Healthy Report
Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos