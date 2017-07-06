Health News

Maryland approves first medical marijuana dispensary

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Maryland regulators have allowed the state's first medical marijuana dispensary to open its doors immediately even though the drug will not be available for months.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission approved the license for the Wellness Institute of Maryland on Wednesday. The first crop is not expected to be ready until after Labor Day, but owner Michael Kline says the company will take "pre-orders" Thursday.

A year ago, the commission awarded 15 preliminary growing licenses and 15 preliminary processing licenses. If those firms are not granted final licenses by Aug. 15 — the commission could revoke the companies' opportunity to work in Maryland.

The commission's Executive Director Patrick Jameson says the commission plans to approve more licenses after each applicant undergoes a final state inspection.

