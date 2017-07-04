Health News

July 04, 2017 9:02 AM

Bald eagle recovering from loss of feathers on head

The Associated Press
ELMWOOD, Neb.

A bald eagle, the soaring symbol of America, is recovering from an injury or ailment that left the top of its head featherless.

Fishermen spotted the bird on the ground south of Syracuse last month, according to the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2t940Co ). There were no feathers on its head. Instead, there was what looked like a pock-marked scab. They reported the eagle to a state conservation officer, who took it to Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery center near Elmwood.

The center manager, Betsy Finch, said the eagle probably wouldn't have lived much longer without treatment. It was extremely weak and had lost weight.

She and other raptor experts are baffled over what caused the strange formation on the bird's head, which should be covered with white feathers. Finch has sent photos of it to veterinarians and raptor experts across the country, and they, too are perplexed.

"Everyone is stumped," she said.

She hasn't ruled out an infection or an injury of some sort, including one caused by a human. The bird is being treated with medicated ointments — so far to no avail — and is regaining some weight and strength.

The center's goal: release the eagle back into the wild after the mark disappears and its feathers grow back. Finch said, however, that the sight of the majestic bird winging away could be months away.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Healthy Report

Healthy Report 2:02

Healthy Report
Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos