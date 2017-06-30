Health News

June 30, 2017 1:25 AM

Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced, with state Bureau for Public Health Commissioner and State Health Officer Rahul Gupta serving as chairman.

A dozen others were also named to the board, including physicians, pharmacists, social worker, prosecutor, patient advocate and horticulturalist.

Gupta said in a news release that the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will be part of the process needed to ensure a comprehensive system to help people suffering from debilitating diseases such as cancer.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the medical marijuana measure into law on April 19. The law permits doctors to recommend marijuana be used for medicinal purposes and establishes a regulatory system. The law states that no patient or caregiver ID cards will be issued until July 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Healthy Report

Healthy Report 2:02

Healthy Report
Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos