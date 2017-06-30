Does your child know how to handle an emergency?

If someone in your home showed symptoms of a heart attack or developed heat stroke, would your child know what to do?
CPR 4 Kids is a two-hour program that will be held Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison Ave., Gulfport. Hosted by supervisor Kent Jones and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, the program is designed for children ages 10 to 17, Jones said. Representatives from American Medical Response will conduct CPR training, using mannequins.
“We’ll also have first responders from the Gulfport Fire Department with their truck and police personnel, to get the kids used to the police and not afraid of them,” he said.
Young participants will learn compression training (no mouth to mouth), basic first aid, heatstroke awareness, how automated external defibrillators (AEDs) work and fireworks safety tips. They’ll also see and hear how a 911 call works and learn how a dispatcher will lead a child through the CPR process until emergency help arrives.
“We’re living older, and many of us have parents and grandparents in the house together, or children are living with their grandparents,” Jones said. “We want the children to know what to do if somebody becomes unconscious. Don’t panic, and know that the 911 operator will walk you through it.”
The program is free, and lunch will be served. Jones said adults are welcome to refresh their own knowledge, and for children younger than 10, activities will be provided.
