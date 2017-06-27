U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2014 file photo shows members of the Irish rock band U2, from left, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr., Bono, and The Edge at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Clayton thanked his bandmates on Monday, June 26, 2017, for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits. Clayton received an award Monday at a Manhattan theater from MusiCares, a foundation that helps musicians get treatment for addiction. Photo by Jordan Strauss