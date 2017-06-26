Plover toddler has double lung transplant

A two-year-old boy from Plover has a new chance at life after undergoing a double lung transplant.
Family members say Roland Raabe was born with a rare lung disorder that required him to use a ventilator. The Raabe family temporarily moved to St. Louis where they expected to wait months for a donor. But, after seven weeks, the family received the phone call they were waiting for.
Roland's nine-hour surgery was performed Friday. His mother, Cathy Raabe, tells WAOW-TV (http://bit.ly/2sSZ2K8 ) Sunday that her son remains sedated but is breathing on his own.
The family expects to return home to Plover in three months.
