Health News

June 26, 2017 7:21 AM

Plover toddler has double lung transplant

The Associated Press
PLOVER, Wis.

A two-year-old boy from Plover has a new chance at life after undergoing a double lung transplant.

Family members say Roland Raabe was born with a rare lung disorder that required him to use a ventilator. The Raabe family temporarily moved to St. Louis where they expected to wait months for a donor. But, after seven weeks, the family received the phone call they were waiting for.

Roland's nine-hour surgery was performed Friday. His mother, Cathy Raabe, tells WAOW-TV (http://bit.ly/2sSZ2K8 ) Sunday that her son remains sedated but is breathing on his own.

The family expects to return home to Plover in three months.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Healthy Report

Healthy Report 2:02

Healthy Report
Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos