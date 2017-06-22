80 who fell ill after Colorado rodeo had food poisoning

State health officials say 80 people who became ill after attending a rodeo in western Colorado had food poisoning.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports https://goo.gl/DFoMs6 samples sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested positive for Clostridium perfringens, a leading cause of foodborne illness.
The complaints were tied to the June 5 Rifle Rodeo.
It's the coordinator's responsibility to research and comply with health rules, regulations, permits and licenses required to host a public event.
Garfield County spokeswoman Renelle Lott says no fines will be levied.
An attempt by The Associated Press to reach a rodeo organizer was unsuccessful Thursday night.
