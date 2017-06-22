Health News

June 22, 2017 8:38 PM

80 who fell ill after Colorado rodeo had food poisoning

The Associated Press
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.

State health officials say 80 people who became ill after attending a rodeo in western Colorado had food poisoning.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports https://goo.gl/DFoMs6 samples sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested positive for Clostridium perfringens, a leading cause of foodborne illness.

The complaints were tied to the June 5 Rifle Rodeo.

It's the coordinator's responsibility to research and comply with health rules, regulations, permits and licenses required to host a public event.

Garfield County spokeswoman Renelle Lott says no fines will be levied.

An attempt by The Associated Press to reach a rodeo organizer was unsuccessful Thursday night.

