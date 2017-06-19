Recording: Woman brandished shears in past police encounter

Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed. The Seattle Times via AP Bettina Hansen