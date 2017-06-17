Health News

June 17, 2017 2:04 AM

Health officials propose rules for medical marijuana

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida health officials have issued their proposed rules to implement the state's constitutional medical marijuana amendment.

The regulations that were released on Friday by the Department of Health pick up the framework from the bill passed on June 9 by the State Legislature during a special session. The Department last month outlined a procedure where it would give 15 days' notice before adopting a new rule and the public three days to submit comments.

Under the amendment approved by 71 percent of voters last year, rules must be in place by July 3 and enacted by October.

Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri says the department is committed to working collaboratively with the public to establish a patient-centered medical marijuana program.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Healthy Report

Healthy Report 2:02

Healthy Report
Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos