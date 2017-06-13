Health News

June 13, 2017 6:59 AM

University of Delaware opens concussion clinic

The Associated Press
NEWARK, Del.

A new clinic at the University of Delaware employs new research to tackle traumatic head injuries.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2rmkf1x ) the university partnered with Christiana Care to create the STAR Health Concussion Clinic, which opened June 6. Center director Carolyn Haines says the clinic's Newark location is designed to help an underserved area. She expects the bulk of the patients to be athletes, but the facility serves anyone 13 years of age or older

The clinic uses research from a project funded by the NCAA and Department of Defense that examines the history of brain injuries, case-by-case recovery times and the risk of repeat injuries. Concussion researcher Thomas Buckley says the university has access to cutting-edge technology for research.

