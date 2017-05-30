Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; cancels tour

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the premiere of HBO's "Divorce" in New York. Newton-John says she has breast cancer and is canceling her June tour. The 68-year-old singer announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017, that she initially thought she was suffering from back pain, but learned it was “breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.” Photo by Andy Kropa