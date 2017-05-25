New nurse saves life of woman having heart attack on plane

A New Jersey nurse who has only been on the job for nine months is credited with saving the life of a fellow airplane passenger in a medical emergency.
Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Donlon was awoken on a connecting flight home from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the airplane's loudspeaker asked if anyone onboard was a medical professional. Donlon tells MyCentralJersey.com (http://mycj.co/2rha7GC ) that she believed the woman had the symptoms of a heart attack.
Donlon says her training kicked in immediately and she was able to keep the patient calm with limited resources before convincing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Charleston, South Carolina, so the woman could receive treatment at a hospital.
Donlon is unsure of the woman's condition, but she hopes she will reach out to her soon.
