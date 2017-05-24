Staten Island deer euthanized in Jersey City

Wildlife officials have euthanized a deer that wandered from Staten Island into Jersey City.
An Environment Protection Department official says they had to kill the one-year-old deer because it was the only way to test for chronic wasting disease.
The deer was first spotted Tuesday by Saint Peter's University. A tag showed the deer was originally from Staten Island and it is unclear how the deer managed to cross state lines.
A New York City parks spokesperson says the deer likely swam to Jersey City or jumped over construction on the Bayonne Bridge.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qNWdui ) test results for the disease were not available.
