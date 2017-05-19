Baseball family: Schmidts battle through cancer, Tommy John

FILE - This is a June 12, 2016, file photo showing South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt throwing against Oklahoma State during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, in Columbia, S.C. As Dwight Schmidt absorbed the news of his younger son’s baseball injury, he couldn’t help but wonder, “Why my boys?” It wasn’t the first time he was faced with life-altering news about his sons. Two years ago, Clemson pitcher Clate Schmidt was diagnosed with nodular sclerosing Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Fast forward to this year and Clate’s younger brother Clark, a South Carolina righty projected as a potential first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft, learned in the middle of his stellar junior season that he tore a ligament in his right elbow. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo