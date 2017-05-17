Health News

May 17, 2017 7:22 PM

US Senator Mazie Hirono recovering after kidney surgery

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is recovering after having surgery to remove a kidney.

The first-term Democrat is being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer. She says she has a favorable prognosis from her doctor in Washington. Cancer was also found in one of her ribs.

After her surgery Wednesday Hirono issued a statement applauding former FBI Director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to investigate President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia. She called it a victory for the American people and says she hopes Mueller's investigation will be truly independent.

Hirono says she will continue to work during her cancer treatment and she plans to run for re-election in 2018.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:26

Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured
Coast man brings fitness to your front door 1:05

Coast man brings fitness to your front door
Robin Roberts speaks about her struggle with cancer 3:09

Robin Roberts speaks about her struggle with cancer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos