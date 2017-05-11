Health News

Acting US attorney holding opioid town hall at Miami school

MIAMI

Law enforcement, health and education officials will appear at a Miami town hall meeting on the growing opioid abuse epidemic in South Florida.

Miami acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg is leading the discussion Thursday afternoon at Booker T. Washington High School.

The three-hour session includes trends in abuse of opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, and a recent increase in drug-related deaths. The speakers will also discuss drug abuse prevention and addiction treatment.

Authorities say someone overdoses on heroin or other opioid drugs in South Florida every two hours. In 2015, officials say more than 1,400 deaths were traceable to opioid overdoses mainly in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

